Woman gets 14 years for heroin-fueled fatal wreck

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles County woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while she was on heroin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Christine Marie Brown of St. Peters was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty in February to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

The accident happened April 13, 2013, in St. Peters. Police said Brown passed out and crashed head-on into a car, killing 90-year-old Donald Gemienhart and 91-year-old Ruth Thimmig.