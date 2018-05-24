Woman hopes to help family recover after fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A woman is helping her family raise money and gain donations after losing eveything they own in a house fire on New Year's Day.

Shamel Robinson has created a gofundme account to help out her mother and seven siblings. The goal is to raise $5,000. Robinson who currently lives in St. Louis will also collect donations and bring them to her family in Jefferson City. The kids range from ages 3 to 17.

"What I'm doing right now is I have set up a GoFundMe page, and then also I'm accepting donations," Robinson said. "So, clothes, shoes, toiletries-anything anyone wants to give is very greatly appreciated."

Jefferson City fire and police authorities responded to the house fire Thursday afternoon at 1405 West Main Street, where two families were displaced.

The fire department responded to calls around 3 p.m. from neighbors, who said they heard an explosion in the basement of the two-story building. Fire crews said neighbors also reported seeing a man running from the back of the house.

Jefferson City Police have a 14-year-old boy in custody they suspect intentionally set the house on fire.

"Its like those are my siblings so I have to look out for them, and I have to make sure they're taken care of," Robinson said. "It's like, I do it for them so I have to make sure I go hard or go the extra mile just to help them out."

If you'd like to help out Robinson and her family, you can donate at their GoFundMe account.