Woman Hospitalized After Fire

Woman hospitalized after she is set on fireEds: NewsNow. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A woman is hospitalized after police say her husband doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. Springfield police say the couple had been arguing when the attack happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman rushed to a neighbor's house and asked the neighbor to call 911. She was taken to St. John's Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. Her husband was gone when police arrived. The couple's four children were at home when the attack happened. They have been taken into protective custody.