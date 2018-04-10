Woman in her 60s fatally shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in her 60s.
The shooting happened Monday night in the Central West End. The woman was shot in the chest shortly before 11 p.m. She was taken to a hospital where she died about a half-hour later. Her name has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
in
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
in
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
12:37aLast Call with Carson Daly
1:07aInside Edition
1:37aPaid Program
12:30aCops
1:00aTop 30
1:30aPage Six TV
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
8:01pRise
9:00pChicago Med
7:00pThe Flash
8:00pBlack Lightning
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld