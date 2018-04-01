Woman in sexual assault case sues St. Charles County

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A woman jailed for five months on suspicion of sexual abuse has filed a federal lawsuit against St. Charles County, prosecutors and police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Peggy Sue Busby was an in-home caregiver for a 27-year-old woman who cannot speak and has frequent seizures. Busby was indicted on charges of deviant sexual assault and forcible sodomy after the disabled woman's mother raised concerns.

Charges were dismissed in October 2013, but only after Busby spent months in jail because she couldn't post the $50,000, cash-only bond.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks $10 million in compensatory punitive damages for malicious prosecution and false arrest. The suit also names Prosecutor Tim Lohmar, an assistant prosecutor and two St. Peters police officers.

Lohmar and a St Peters' spokeswoman declined comment.