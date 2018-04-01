Woman Injured in Columbia Crash

COLUMBIA - A two-car crash at rush hour sent one driver to the hospital.

Columbia Firefighters extracated one driver of a silver Buick at Stadium and Ash Streets around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The drivers daughter was a passenger, but not hurt. She went to the hospital with her mother.

Police said no one in the second car was injured.

A towing company had to remove the Buick from a ditch in front of the Courtyard Apartments.

Police are investigating, but indicate one of the cars ran a red light.