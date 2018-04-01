Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY (AP) - A 67-year-old suburban St. Louis woman has been killed after a motorcycle on which she was a passenger crashed into a car on a rural Franklin County highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Barbara LaChance of Fenton was a passenger on a Harley Davidson Trike, a three-wheeled motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Michael Whitecotton of House Springs, when it crashed at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The patrol says the motorcycle was following a 2007 Toyota Prius driven by 20-year-old Meredith Vitale of Eureka when she made a sudden stop to make a left turn into a private driveway.

The motorcycle swerved and struck the left front of the Prius before going off the road and overturning.

LaChance was pronounced on the way to the hospital. Whitecotton sustained moderate injuries.

This comes after another fatal motorcycle crash in Miller County on Friday night. In that case a man entered a curve in the road and left the roadway.

[Editor's Note: This story has been altered from its original format to include information about a previous incident.]