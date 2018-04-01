Woman killed in Osage County crash

By: David Rothchild and Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter and Digital Producer

OSAGE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified a woman killed in a head-on crash as 53-year-old Alicia A. Wood of Belle, Missouri.

Wood died when her car crossed the dividing line on Highway 89 South and collided with a truck. MSHP said Wood was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man from St. Louis, had no serious injuries.