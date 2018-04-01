Woman Killed in Two-Car Collision

MORGAN COUNTY - One woman died after a car accident Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Collette Moreno, of Lee's Summit, died Friday when the car she was riding in collided with another car.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the car, 26-year-old Ashley Theobald, of Kansas City, was driving southbound on Prairie Valley Road at northbound Missouri 5. Theobald was attempting to pass a vehicle going southbound when a car going northbound came over a hill.

Officials said both drivers swerved to miss each other, but the other car, driven by 25-year-old Melvin Garber, of Versailles, hit the passenger side of Theobald's car.

The Highway Patrol said Garber drove off the right side of the road, and Theobald drove off the left side.

Theobald suffered minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol, and there was no injury report for Garber.

The Highway Patrol said everyone was wearing their seat belt at the time of the accident.