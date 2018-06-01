Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in St. Louis.

Authorities said the pair were shot around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Neither victim has been identified. Police said both are in their 30s.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least 172 homicides have been reported in St. Louis this year. Last year's total was 159 homicides.