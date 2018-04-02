Woman pleads guilty in Charles Bell disappearance, homicide

BOONE COUNTY - Jennifer Freeman pleaded guilty on Monday in a case involving the 2011 disappearance of a Harrisburg man.

Freeman is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Her trial was scheduled to begin next week.

According to a 2014 probable cause statement Freeman told the Boone County Sherrif's Office she assisted in cleaning the crime scene and disposing of 34-year-old Charles Bell's body.

Bell was last seen on September 15, 2011, and was reported missing three days later. Deputies then classified Bell's disppaerance as a homicide.

Freeman was sentenced today to six consecutives years in prison. This is concurrent to six years she is already serving for a Boone County case invovling stealing.

Major Tom Reddin with the Boone County Sheriff's Department told KOMU 8 News this investigation is open and they will continue to pursue leads in this case.