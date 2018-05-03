Woman pleads guilty to $450,000 tax fraud

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Kansas City woman pleaded guilty to a scheme to receive more than $454,000 in illegal income tax refunds.

Thirty-three-year-old Chiquita Tyler, also known as Chiquita Robinson, pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a false claim to a federal agency and identity theft. Tyler lives in Wylie, Texas.

Tyler admitted she prepared income tax returns using false or stolen identity information between February 2010 and February 2011 for about 70 people. The refunds were deposited on a prepaid debit card mailed to Tyler at her home and other locations in Kansas City.

Tyler faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole, plus a fine up to $500,000 and an order of restitution. Her sentencing has not been scheduled.