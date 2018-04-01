Woman Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Federal Agent

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to using her car to assault a federal immigration officer who was trying to apprehend her boyfriend.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Alisha Johnson of Springfield saw her boyfriend, Francisco Sosa-Lopez, running from federal agents on July 25 and tried to pick him up with her vehicle.

As one of the agents approached Sosa-Lopez, Johnson veered onto the curb and into the officer, striking him in the left leg. Sosa-Lopez got into her car and fled, and shortly afterward Johnson surrendered to law enforcement.

The agent she hit sustained damage to his knee that required two surgeries. The boyfriend got away and remains a fugitive.

Johnson, who pleaded guilty on Thursday in Springfield, faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.