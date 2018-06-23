Woman Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Toddler

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County woman faces sentencing in September after pleading guilty to child kidnapping for taking a toddler from a store while the boy's mother was in the restroom.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Tashi Lance of University City pleaded guilty Monday.

The abduction happened in November when Lance took 18-month-old Cortez Beasley from a Target store in Jennings. The child's mother left him with Lance while she used the restroom with another child. When she came out, her son and Lance were gone. The woman and Lance were friends.

Police recovered Cortez unharmed from a home near Lambert Airport about six hours later. A motive for the kidnapping was never disclosed.