Woman Pleads Guilty to Six Bank Robberies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to robbing six banks of more than $72,000 in a yearlong spree.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 38-year-old Dwashan Trakese Thompson entered the pleas Tuesday before a federal magistrate in Jefferson City, where she lives. A sentencing date will be set later.

Thompson was charged with robbing four banks in eastern Missouri from December 2009 to September 2010, and with two holdups in Jefferson City last December. She got away with amounts ranging from $1,600 from a Jefferson City credit union to nearly $28,000 from a bank in St. Peters.

In some of the holdups, Thompson wore a black ski mask and demanded money from tellers. She was arrested last Dec. 29 after robbing a drive-thru teller in Jefferson City of nearly $12,000.