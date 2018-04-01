Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Baby's Death

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman changed her mind and decided against pleading guilty in the death of her newborn child. Thirty-four-year-old Sherri Lohnstein of Foley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She told a judge in August she intended to plead guilty and accept a five-year sentence. But yesterday in St. Charles Circuit Court, she changed her mind. Lohnstein's daughter was born September 9 of last year but died a short time later. The child weighed just two pounds and was born nine weeks early. Medical records showed Lohnstein had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18, more than twice the legal driving limit in Missouri. The baby had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17.

