Woman presses for freedom for mother's convicted killer
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The daughter of a St. Louis woman slain more than three decades ago is pressing for the release of the man imprisoned for the killing, saying he didn't commit the crime.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Melissa Davis told a judge Friday that she was wrong to identify Rodney Lincoln as the man who sexually attacked and killed 35-year-old JoAnn Tate in her home in 1982.
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green decided on the motion for Lincoln's release.
Davis was 7 when she identified Lincoln as her mother's killer. Witnesses testified at Lincoln's trial that a hair found at the scene belonged to him, but genetic testing later disproved that.
Lawyers for the Missouri attorney general's office are challenging efforts to get Lincoln freed.
