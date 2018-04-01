Woman Pulled from Missouri River Identified

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City authorities say 53-year-old Carol Winters of Riverside was the woman whose body was pulled from the Missouri River yesterday evening. Searchers had been looking for the woman since Friday. Authorities say a man and woman who were fishing called for help after seeing Winters clinging to a log in the river and crying for help. Winters had drifted farther down the river and was nowhere to be found when rescuers arrived. Firefighters pulled the woman's body from the river near the Interstate 435 Bridge about 5:25 p.m. yesterday.