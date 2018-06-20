Woman Questioned in Slaying of 500-pound Rapper

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The body of 26-year-old Christopher Riley of De Soto was found Tuesday morning after a neighbor reported seeing blood oozing from under the apartment door. Police say they're talking to a woman about the death of Riley, a 500-pound rapper who performed under the name "747." Police ruled the death a homicide but did not reveal how Riley died. Firefighters were forced to smash a window to get into the apartment because Riley's body was blocking the door. The slaying is Kansas City's ninth of the year, compared to 15 at this time in 2005.