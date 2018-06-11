Woman rescued after kayak accident

ASHLAND — Search and rescue crews found a woman in Cedar Creek this afternoon after a kayaking accident. She was taken to University Hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.

The woman was found about a mile away from the kayak, but officials aren't sure how the two became separated.

Colin Wright, assistant chief of the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, said kayaking in heavy rains is dangerous for multiple reasons.

"It seems like fun — on a nice calm day, go have fun — but when the water’s moving as fast as it is, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, and then we have to put people’s lives at risk to go in and try to rescue people," Wright said.

The search lasted around two hours, concluding at 5 p.m.