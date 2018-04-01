Woman Rescued from Trash Truck Compactor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A trash truck crew is being credited with saving a southwest Missouri woman they found in the back of their truck.

Springfield police say the 32-year-old Branson woman was in a trash container that had been emptied into the truck early Thursday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a crew from Waste Corp. of America found her in the back of the truck just before operating the truck's compactor

Police spokesman Cpl. Matt Brown says she appeared to be

intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and was not able to explain how she ended up in the back of the truck. Brown says the compactor would have killed or injured the woman.

The woman was taken to a Springfield hospital with minor injuries. Brown says no charges will be filed.

File photo courtesy of Daniel Lobo on Flickr Creative Commons.