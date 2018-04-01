Woman Robbed Outside of Post Office

FULTON, Mo - On 11/14/2011 at about 11:36pm, a 59 year old female stopped at the US Post Office, where she was approached by an unknown white male possibly in his twenties.

The male demanded her purse. The victim began screaming at which time she was assaulted and her purse was taken. The suspect left on foot traveling south.

This investigation is ongoing and more details may be available at a later time.

Any information about this incident can be reported to the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or the Callaway County Crime Stoppers 573-592-2474