Woman Rolls Over Baby In Sleep

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin-area woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly being on drugs when she rolled over on her sleeping infant, who died of asphyxiation. 27-year-old Jessica C. Jones was charged in Newton County, where she lives. Her son Ashton Jones was 4 months old when he died two months ago. The prosecutor alleged she had used methamphetamine and marijuana before sleeping in the same bed with the child. The prosecutor said four other children were removed from the home after investigators found dog feces, rotten food and clothing piled up to a foot deep in the trailer.