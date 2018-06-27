Woman Runs Hunger Prevention Program for Children

JEFFERSON CITY - To anyone who's ever complained about being busy, now would be the time to introduce you to Miriam Fuller. Fuller starts every day by taking 100-year-old Cornelia Roberts to the senior center at Capital Mall. They eat and socialize, but twice a month, it's down to business.

Fuller leads her troop of volunteers straight from the mall to the Buddy Pack area.

"It's a program that started with a girl crying, and the teacher wanted to know why she was crying, and the little girl said 'because I have to go home, and I don't have any food.'" Fuller said.

That was five years ago, and since then, the Buddy Pack and it's elves have been packing away non-perishables, making sure another child won't spend a weekend hungry.

If that's not enough to keep her busy, Fuller is also on the Jefferson City Day Care board, tutors two children and helps out at church and the Salvation Army--all of which she does for free.

"It was an eye-opener for me, but it's good, because I think it's a good thing when you are trying to help children." Fuller said.