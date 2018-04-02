Woman's Actions Puzzle St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 42-year-old Texas woman was subdued with a stun gun after St. Louis County police say she stopped her car on Interstate 44 and ran down the highway singing the national anthem.

KTVI-TV reports the woman drove past an officer Monday afternoon going 85 mph and flashed an obscene gesture at him. Police say the officer chased the woman, who stopped abruptly on the highway and forced three cars behind her to swerve to avoid her.

Police say the woman started running and yelled "Martin Luther King" at the officer when he caught up with her before she jumped into the path of an oncoming car.

The officer took her into custody, and she later was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.