Woman's body pulled from river near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An autopsy is planned after a woman's body was pulled from the Mississippi River near St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that the body was discovered Thursday afternoon near Grafton, Illinois. A fisherman alerted authorities.

Grafton Police Chief Marshal Lewis says it could be the body of a Grafton woman who was last seen the day after Christmas. In January, police speculated that flash flooding may have swept the woman's car into a culvert that runs into the river.