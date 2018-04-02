Woman's Death in Branson Hotel Ruled Homicide

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Branson police say a 63-year-old woman's death in a hotel room is a homicide.

A maid found the woman's body Sunday at the Ramada Resort and Conference Center on the Branson strip.

Police say the woman's husband is a person of interest in the case.

The couple from California had just moved to the Branson area and checked into the Ramada Inn Thursday. Investigators say no one inside the hotel heard or saw anything suspicious before the woman's body was found.

Investigators believe the woman had been dead for at least 24 hours when she was found.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives.