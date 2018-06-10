Woman's death in northeast Missouri called possible homicide

NEW LONDON (AP) — Authorities in northeast Missouri are investigating the death of a woman, calling it a possible homicide.

Ralls County Sheriff Gerry Dinwiddie says police found the body of 53-year-old Sue Epperson inside a home in New London Wednesday, after Epperson's daughter reported she had not heard from her for several days.

No arrests have been made and Dinwiddie declined to discuss the investigation. The Northeast Missouri Major Case Squad is assisting in the investigation.