Woman's Death in Ozark Possible Homicide

By: The Associated Press

OZARK (AP) - Authorities say the death of a woman in a southwest Missouri house fire is being investigated as a possible homicide and arson.

Ozark Police Chief Lyle Hodges says firefighters were called to the home in Ozark early Monday. After the fire was extinguished, the site was too hot to immediately perform a full search.

Hodges says when the family was contacted, police learned one person was missing. They returned to the home early Tuesday and found the woman's remains.

The chief told KYTV-TV that detectives have identified a suspect but would not elaborate.

The woman's name has not been released.