Woman's death inside motel room may be drug-related

HAZELWOOD (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood say the shooting death of a woman inside a motel may be drug-related.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Days Inn on North Hanley Road. The 23-year-old victim's name has not been released. Police say she was from St. Louis County.

Police are searching for several people who might have information about the crime.