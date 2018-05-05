Woman's death leaves questions unanswered

AFFTON (AP) - Relatives of a 57-year-old St. Louis County woman are still searching for answers about her mysterious death.

Mary Zehnle disappeared while walking with her sister Oct. 8 in Steelville, near the home of the sister, Barb Jones. After three days of searching, a deer hunter found Zehnle's body in the woods, a couple of miles from where she disappeared.

Crawford County Coroner Paul Hudson says officials are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. It could be six to eight weeks before results are in.

Another sister, 56-year-old Nancy Struckhoff, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the family was told Zehnle may have died of exposure.