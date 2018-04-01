Woman Sentenced For Baby's Death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the death of a 4-month-old baby.

The Kansas City Star reported that Melissa Thompson was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the 2007 death of the baby boy she had been baby-sitting.

The baby, Jacob Mattingly, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Thompson was sentenced Friday.