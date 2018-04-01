Woman sentenced for hiding mom's death, collecting benefits

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison after federal prosecutors said she hid her mother's death from the Social Security Administration for 20 years and kept $185,000 in retirement benefits.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Mildred McClimans-Ratliff was sentenced Thursday. She had pleaded guilty in April to three felony counts of theft of government funds.

Prosecutors said McClimans-Ratliff began spending her mother's Social Security benefits in November 1994.