Woman Sentenced for Hospital Embezzlement

in News Source:

AP-MO--Hospital-Embezzlement,0082Woman gets 33-month sentence for embezzling from hospital ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A suburban St. Louis woman is sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for embezzling more than half a (m) million dollars from the hospital where she worked. Thirty-eight-year-old Tanya Long worked as a cashier at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield from 2001 to 2006. Her plea agreement says she took six-hundred dollars to five-thousand dollars twice a week. She pleaded guilty January 31st to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-13-07 0827EDT