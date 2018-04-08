Woman Sentenced for Stealing from Charity

Kelli Morris of was also ordered to pay $103,000 restitution. The former finance director of the Mid-Missouri Alzheimers Association plead guilty to three felony counts of forgery. Prosecutors said Morris used the money to pay credit card bills. When she plead guilty, Morris admitted she made out checks to herself using the agency's bank account on three dates in 2004. An audit later found those discrepancies and another look at the books uncovered more missing money.