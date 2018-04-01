Woman Sentenced For Stealing From Payroll Company Clients

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A 42-year-old Chesterfield woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for bilking clients at her payroll company instead of paying her clients' federal taxes. Angela Smiley, president of American Payroll Service, was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison. She must also serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution. Many of her clients were left with bills to pay, but Michael Devine, spokesman for the Criminal Division of the Internal Revenue Service, said the agency could work with the victims to set up payment plans or reduce penalties.