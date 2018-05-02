Woman sentenced in $4.3 million drug-trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A northwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole for participating in a $4.3 million heroin and methamphetamine ring.
Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sabrena Lynn Morgan, of Kearney, was sentenced Tuesday. She is one of 21 people who have pleaded guilty to distributing the drugs in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Morgan admitted she received the meth from suppliers and gave it to others to distribute.
The drug ring sold more than $4.3 million in meth and heroin between 2010 and 2015.
Morgan also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after officers found a pink pump-action shotgun at her home.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - People who live with mental illnesses in Missouri could see an increase in resources available. A technology called... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY—A bill proposed by the Missouri House could be the first of its kind in the nation. Bill... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council denied zoning for a homeless shelter this week, but Ross Prevo says he won't... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Colored lights are casting a blue glow over the state Capitol to honor law enforcement officers lost... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new parking advisory commission plans to hire a consultant to collect parking data for downtown and surrounding... More >>
in
CENTRALIA – April was a dry month. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there was only five inches... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri House passed a provision that could raise the stakes in the fight between farmers and the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mosquitoes are carrying diseases at alarming... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens said in a report Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday morning it is dropping the "Boy" from the name of its... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:30... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against GOP... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Sen. Roy Blunt met with educators, students and city officials on Wednesday to talk about federal funding for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri business owners, workers and supporters submitted a petition in support of a minimum wage increase on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ms. Schmidt’s fourth grade class at Paxton Keeley Elementary School celebrated with a pizza party Tuesday afternoon after... More >>
in
HILLSBORO (AP) — A service dog in training that went missing after a car crash in eastern Missouri has been... More >>
in