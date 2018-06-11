Woman sentenced in fatal southwest Missouri crash

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash in which she was driving drunk has been sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Krystal Beth Marie Cook also was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation for the late 2012 accident that killed 23-year-old Darrel Wilson of Fair Grove. Wilson died after his Jeep was hit by Cook's car on U.S. 65 about a mile south of Fair Grove.

The Springfield News-Leader reports prosecutors had sought a seven-year sentence for Cook.

Cook told troopers she had been drinking in Lebanon before the accident. A probable cause statement said her blood alcohol level was 0.134 percent.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Wilson's parents was settled this month, with Cook agreeing to pay $650,000.