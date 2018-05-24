Woman sentenced to 5 years for $3 million fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 53-year-old Kansas City woman whose fraud scheme forced a company to file for bankruptcy has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Irene Marie Brooner was sentenced Thursday for a $3 million fraud she ran while managing payroll for Galvmet Inc., a sheet metal fabrication company. The company, which once employed 26 people, filed for bankruptcy and closed last year.

Brooner admitted that for more than 10 years, she made unauthorized payment from the company's bank account to her personal accounts and increased her own salary more than 100 times. She also falsified documents to support the company's loan. The scheme cost Galvmet and Missouri Bank and Trust a total of nearly $3 million.

Prosecutors say Brooner used the money to support a lavish lifestyle.