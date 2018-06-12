Woman sentenced to life for fatal poisoning of dad, brother

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to two life prison terms plus 20 years for helping kill her father and brother by poisoning them with antifreeze in 2012.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 25-year-old Rachel Staudte of Springfield was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last May to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.

The charges stem from Staudte's role in poisoning three family members by putting antifreeze in their drinks.

Her mother, Diane Staudte, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in January and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The two admitted poisoning Diane Staudte's husband, 61-year-old Mark Staudte, 61, who died in April 2012, and her son, 26-year-old Shaun Staudte, 26, who died five months later.