Woman Sentenced to Two Life Terms in Couple's Death

DONIPHAN, Mo. - A Ripley County woman has been sentenced to two life sentences without parole for the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were found inside their burned out home.

KFVS reports Melissa Youngblood was sentenced Monday for her part in the deaths of 81-year-old Ed Atkinson and 69-year-old Bonnie Chase in July 2010 in Ripley County.

Authorities determined Atkinson and Chase had been shot before their home was set on fire.

Youngblood was one of four people charged in the deaths. Her husband, David Youngblood, pleaded guilty last June in the couple's deaths.

David Youngblood also pleaded guilty to the murders of Loyd and Irene Piatt, whose bodies were found inside their burned home in June 2010. Melissa Youngblood was not charged in the Piatts' deaths.