Woman Shot Dead in a St. Robert Motel

33-year-old Laila D. Carpenter was found dead in the Alpine Haus Motel on Route 66 in St. Robert in Pulaski County at approximately 6:45 Monday morning. Police say she had been fatally shot.

The investigation is ongoing by the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, the St. Robert and Rolla Police Deaprtments along with the Pulaski and Phelps County Sheriff's Department.