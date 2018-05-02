Woman shot in Friday incident released from hospital

OSAGE COUNTY - A woman who police said suffered a gunshot wound early Friday morning was out of the hospital as of Monday morning.

An investigation by Osage County deputies revealed 32-year-old Dana Buscher of Chamois suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder Friday in an incident on Osage County Road 262. Deputies said they located the victim at a Break Time in Linn where ambulances took her to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

The investigation led deputies to arrest 27-year-old Ryan Fain (pictured) at his home in Linn where deputies recovered a firearm during the arrest.

Prosecutors charged Fain Friday afternoon with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and leaving the scene of a shooting.

Fain is a convicted felon for incidents stringing back to 2004 with charges including second-degree burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

He was is Osage County Jail over the weekend, but bonded out Monday morning.