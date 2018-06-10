Woman shot in home invasion robbery on Vandiver Drive

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said one woman was shot in a home invasion robbery on Vandiver Drive late Friday night.

Police said five people were in a home on the 1100 block of Vandiver Drive when they heard the doorbell ring. One of the people opened the door and two men forced their way into the home, according to officers.

The suspects were leaving the home with an undisclosed amount of money when one of the suspects fired two shots hitting a woman, police said. The female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

As of Saturday morning, police said no one is in custody directly related to the incident.