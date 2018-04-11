Woman shot, killed by St. Louis police during confrontation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a woman was shot and killed by an officer after she pointed a gun at them.
The name of the woman killed Wednesday morning during the confrontation was not immediately released.
Acting St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says officers responding reports of a woman randomly firing shots outside her home confronted her.
O'Toole said that after officers told the woman to drop her gun, she pointed it at them and was shot. She died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
O'Toole says the officer who fired the shots is a 19-year veteran of the department and is on routine administrative leave as the gunfire and its circumstances are investigating.
