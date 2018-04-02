Woman shot outside of Jefferson City Hy-Vee gas station

JEFFERSON CITY - (Updated at 10:09 p.m.) Police said a woman was shot outside the Hy-Vee grocery store on Truman Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police the woman was in her car and two females in another car were talking to her when a physical altercation broke out. One of the females shot the woman once in the chest with a handgun, police said.

She was in serious condition but was able to communicate with officers, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are searching for two female suspects who fled the scene in a silver car headed westbound on West Truman Boulevard.

Police were gathering more information about the suspects and were working multiple leads.They were asking nearby businesses for security camera tapes.

Mason Blevins was working at Convenient Food Mart which is across the street from Hy-Vee. He said he didn't see the shooting itself, but watched as police arrived. He said his store's cameras aren't strong enough to capture what happened across the street. Blevins lives nearby and said this kind of crime is out of the ordinary for the neighborhood.

"It definitely worries me," Blevins said. "I got a three-year-old nephew and a one-year-old daughter. I walk up and down this street, walk up to this gas station all the time with them. And to have that happen, I've got a three-year-old nephew running around here all the time, and I've got a bunch of friends who have kids that skateboard around here, bike around here. So yeah, I mean anything like that will scare you if you got a young kid, a stray bullet going anywhere could've hit anybody. "

Sherry Biggs said she uses the 24-hour laundromat across from Hy-Vee a couple times a week.

"It's always been a nice, quiet, peaceful city," Biggs said.

Blevins said the idea of a shooting in his neighborhood has him feeling worried.

"I've lived down here for 4 or 5 years now, that's the first time I've heard of a shooting around here," Blevins said. "I lived up in Columbia for three years, and you heard about them every other week. Down here it's really not as common."