Woman shot outside store; man sought by police found dead

LADUE (AP) — Authorities in suburban St. Louis said a man found dead inside a van was wanted for questioning in a shooting that injured a woman outside a grocery store in Ladue.

An officer heard shots fired outside the Schnucks store in Ladue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The officer found a middle-aged woman shot by the entrance to the store. Her name and details about the severity of her injuries have not been released.

About two hours later, a man described as a "person of interest" in the shooting was found dead inside a van in Richmond Heights, another St. Louis suburb just a few miles from Ladue. Officials believe the van was the same one seen leaving the store after the shooting. Officials believe the man committed suicide.