Woman shot to death in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY - A Rolla woman was shot to death and the Phelps County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation.

A press release from the department said the victim was 34-year-old Tanya Elaine Johnson. She was initially taken to a Rolla hospital, but then flown to University Medical Center in Columbia, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A joint investigation was initiated by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone having any information is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sgt. George Arnold at (573) 426-3860. To remain anonymous, call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.