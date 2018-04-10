Woman stabbed at GM plant in Wentzville; suspect sought

WENTZVILLE (AP) — Police in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville are investigating after a woman working inside the General Motors assembly plant was stabbed five times.

The attack happened Wednesday night at the plant that employs about 4,600 workers making pickup trucks and vans. No arrests have been made but police have identified a suspect and are searching for that person.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have offered no details about the suspect. It is not known if the suspect works at the plant, but GM spokesman Darin Copeland says there is no known risk to other employees.

The plant operates around the clock. Security was increased in November after threats against minorities were discovered on restroom walls.