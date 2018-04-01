Woman stabbed at GM plant in Wentzville, suspect sought

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE (AP) — Police in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville are investigating after a woman working inside the General Motors assembly plant was stabbed five times.

The attack happened Wednesday night at the plant that employs about 4,600 workers making pickup trucks and vans.

Police said a female suspect surrendered to Wentzville police Thursday evening and charges were expected to be filed Friday.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have offered no details about the suspect. It is not known if the suspect works at the plant, but GM spokesman Darin Copeland says there is no known risk to other employees.

The plant operates around the clock. Security was increased in November after threats against minorities were discovered on restroom walls.